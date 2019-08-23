Chardan Capital Analysts Give Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) a $150.00 Price Target

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been assigned a $150.00 target price by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 323.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on Regenxbio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Swann upgraded Regenxbio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

RGNX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,360. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 14.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Regenxbio has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $83.45.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 million. Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 88.57%. The company’s revenue was down 80.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick J. Christmas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $264,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,237.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $563,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,800,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 247,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

