Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.54

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.54 and traded as high as $10.54. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 250,940 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHE.UN shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$11.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00. The firm has a market cap of $968.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$59,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,620.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

