Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the lowest is $3.42. Childrens Place reported earnings per share of $3.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $10.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $135.00 price target on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $137.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

NASDAQ PLCE traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Childrens Place by 65.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 836,154 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $71,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Childrens Place by 293.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 497,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,410,000 after purchasing an additional 370,870 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth about $31,900,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth about $22,982,000.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

