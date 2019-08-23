Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective lowered by Wolfe Research from $137.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on Childrens Place and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of PLCE traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 332,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $160.23.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Childrens Place will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

