Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Childrens Place also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLCE. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley set a $122.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Childrens Place from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Childrens Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

PLCE stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. Childrens Place has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $160.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

