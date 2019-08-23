Chronobank (TIME) Price Hits $1.30 on Top Exchanges

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Chronobank has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chronobank has a total market cap of $921,068.00 and $25,924.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.30 or 0.00012482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00261077 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.01308603 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021575 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00095234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank launched on December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

Chronobank can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronobank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronobank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chronobank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

