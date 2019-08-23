Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 5.2%

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)’s share price fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.11, 1,296,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,544,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XEC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $546.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

