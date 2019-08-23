CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.55 Million

Analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $257.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the highest is $259.10 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $297.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of CIR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. 97,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $711.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 248.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth about $242,000.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

