Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,601 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 555,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 156,143 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 362,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,860,000 after acquiring an additional 185,451 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.91 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $205.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,925 shares of company stock worth $4,976,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

