Clarkson (LON:CKN) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clarkson from GBX 2,787 ($36.42) to GBX 2,963 ($38.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

CKN stock opened at GBX 2,529.89 ($33.06) on Tuesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of GBX 1,834 ($23.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,910 ($38.02). The company has a market cap of $766.56 million and a PE ratio of 24.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,546.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,460.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

