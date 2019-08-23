CloakCoin Price Up 84.8% This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003847 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit, Livecoin and Binance. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $22,444.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 84.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003987 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,328,313 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Cryptopia, Binance, Mercatox, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

