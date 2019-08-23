Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $6.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.27 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clorox.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Clorox had a return on equity of 118.88% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Clorox to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $168.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $156.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $313,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 75.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 39,668 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 70,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 13.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 127,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.93. 647,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,931. Clorox has a 1 year low of $141.53 and a 1 year high of $167.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clorox (CLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.