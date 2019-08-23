CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 173,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 413,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,958,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,494 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 238,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 30,780 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 44.3% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 690,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares during the period. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

