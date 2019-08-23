CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXM shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:CNXM traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $13.87. The stock had a trading volume of 72,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,484. The company has a market capitalization of $917.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.16%. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNX Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,291,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 218.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 700,872 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,714,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,500,000 after buying an additional 573,550 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 51.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 417,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 512.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 286,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.