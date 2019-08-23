Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,682 ($35.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. Coca Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,767.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,737.42.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02), for a total transaction of £465,600 ($608,388.87). Insiders have acquired 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,344 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coca Cola HBC stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

