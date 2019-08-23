Coca Cola HBC’s (CCH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,150 ($41.16) price objective on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

CCH stock opened at GBX 2,682 ($35.05) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.05. Coca Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a one year high of GBX 3,094 ($40.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,767.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,737.42.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02), for a total transaction of £465,600 ($608,388.87). Insiders have acquired 453 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,344 over the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coca Cola HBC stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 99,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Analyst Recommendations for Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.