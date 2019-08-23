Coineal Token (NEAL) Tops One Day Volume of $101,418.00

Coineal Token (CURRENCY:NEAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Coineal Token has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $101,418.00 worth of Coineal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coineal Token has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. One Coineal Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00266330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01325882 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021759 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096717 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Coineal Token Token Profile

Coineal Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,913,960 tokens. Coineal Token’s official website is www.coineal.com.

Coineal Token Token Trading

Coineal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coineal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coineal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coineal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

