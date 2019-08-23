Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its price target decreased by Raymond James to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

CLNC opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.78. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $23.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 269.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is 248.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

