Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $22.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,779,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,666,000 after buying an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 78,031 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

