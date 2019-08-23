ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $50.56

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.56 and last traded at $50.63, with a volume of 2903484 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.26.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

