Contrasting GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Moneygram International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Moneygram International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenSky and Moneygram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenSky 0 9 1 0 2.10 Moneygram International 2 0 1 0 1.67

GreenSky currently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential upside of 81.41%. Moneygram International has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Given GreenSky’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GreenSky is more favorable than Moneygram International.

Volatility and Risk

GreenSky has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moneygram International has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GreenSky and Moneygram International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenSky $414.67 million 3.02 $24.26 million $0.07 98.57 Moneygram International $1.45 billion 0.16 -$24.00 million $0.43 8.53

GreenSky has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moneygram International. Moneygram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenSky, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GreenSky and Moneygram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenSky 7.28% -93.12% 6.16% Moneygram International -5.56% -3.29% 0.33%

Summary

GreenSky beats Moneygram International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Moneygram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for financial institutions. This segment sells its money orders under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with retail and financial institution. The company also offers digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, account deposit, and kiosk-based services. MoneyGram International, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

