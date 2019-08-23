ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Insider Sells $59,669.61 in Stock

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) insider Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $59,669.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Lee Stanley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,988 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $76,915.72.

On Friday, June 21st, Kevin Lee Stanley sold 1,987 shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $106,344.24.

NASDAQ:CTRA traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.11. 250,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. TheStreet lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConturaEnergyInc . from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on ConturaEnergyInc . from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,936,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 345,131 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConturaEnergyInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

ConturaEnergyInc . Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

