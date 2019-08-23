Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Core Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.61% of Core Laboratories worth $14,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 428.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,773 shares during the last quarter.

CLB traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.91. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $122.11.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $169.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.46 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 51.19% and a net margin of 14.30%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Core Laboratories news, Director Gregory Barry Barnett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

