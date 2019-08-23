CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CPI Card Group Inc. is engaged in financial card production and related services under the VISA, MasterCard, American Express and Discover payment brands. The company offers a single source for cards and other form factors, from financial and prepaid debit to EMV chip and mobile, instant issuance, personalization and fulfillment services. CPI Card Group Inc. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PMTS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CPI Card Group will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 90,909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 66,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

