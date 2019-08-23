Cred Reaches Market Cap of $11.56 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, Gate.io and UEX. Cred has a market cap of $11.56 million and $519,369.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cred has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260395 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.01304028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021631 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000415 BTC.

About Cred

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,971,570 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx, DDEX, UEX, Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

