Credit Suisse Group Raises Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $210.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $216.00 target price (up from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.88.

EL opened at $202.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $121.47 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 17,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.64, for a total value of $3,615,502.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,690.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.78, for a total transaction of $1,346,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

