Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The LED producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $251.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cree updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.03-0.07 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.07)-(0.03) EPS.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.78, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.55. Cree has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

CREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.78 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cree from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 501.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cree by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

About Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

