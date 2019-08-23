Critical Review: CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & Support.com (OTCMKTS:SPRT)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrowdGather and Support.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A Support.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and Support.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A Support.com -9.43% 7.30% 5.68%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and Support.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $370,000.00 0.78 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A Support.com $69.55 million 0.46 -$9.10 million N/A N/A

CrowdGather has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Support.com.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of -2.58, suggesting that its share price is 358% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Support.com has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Support.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Support.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Support.com beats CrowdGather on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. provides customer support services, end user software, and cloud-based software primarily in the United States. The company offers turnkey and outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), warranty providers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. Its customer support services programs include pre-purchased concierge advice, device set-up, trouble shooting, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support designed for consumer, and small and medium business markets. The company also provides Support.com Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution for companies to optimize support interactions with their customers using their own or third party support personnel, as well as enables companies to resolve complex technology issues for their customers, boost support agent productivity, provide ease of use for customer self-service, and enhance the customer experience. In addition, it offers end-user software products, including SUPERAntiSpyware for malware protection and removal; and Cosmos for personal computer, smartphone, and tablet maintenance and optimization. The company provides its technology support services through partners. Support.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

