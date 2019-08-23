Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) shares rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.00 and last traded at $54.00, approximately 171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.87.

About Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Croghan Colonial Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings account.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.