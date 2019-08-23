Cryptaur Market Capitalization Hits $5.81 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $74,224.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.10 or 0.04886981 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,307,747,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com.

Cryptaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

