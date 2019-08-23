CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,952. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.96. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -4.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $19,589,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,254,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 148,501 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 130,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CSI Compressco by 89.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 208,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

