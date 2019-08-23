CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,528,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,625 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $195,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth $41,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Cascend Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. 243,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,558. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

