Cubiex (CBIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $56,633.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Cubiex token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Cubiex has a market cap of $211,939.00 and approximately $56,633.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded down 44.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cubiex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00260422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.01306369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Cubiex Token Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,301,937 tokens. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports. The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports.

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cubiex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cubiex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.