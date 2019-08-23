Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMLS. ValuEngine downgraded Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cumulus Media currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

CMLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,695. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $208.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $279.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.13 million. Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 8.76%. Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 17,182.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 682,832 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in Cumulus Media by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 660,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 132,006 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in Cumulus Media by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 87,927 shares during the last quarter.

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

