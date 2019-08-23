CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA lessened its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.8% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.80. 4,022,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,224,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

