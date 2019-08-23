DA Davidson Analysts Give Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) a $6.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Fitbit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.18.

FIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.08. 48,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Fitbit has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $762.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Fitbit’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fitbit will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fitbit during the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

