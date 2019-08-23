Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0% This Week

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Dai token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00009649 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Gatecoin and Radar Relay. Dai has a total market capitalization of $78.85 million and $16.06 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00262685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01307114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 78,556,837 tokens. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, Bibox, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

