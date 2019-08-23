Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €85.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BN. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.21 ($90.94).

EPA:BN opened at €79.68 ($92.65) on Monday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.11.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

