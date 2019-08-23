Datawallet Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Datawallet has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Datawallet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Exmo and BitForex. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,429.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00262685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.01307114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022019 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00095530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

