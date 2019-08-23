Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Down 7.6%

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 2,157,551 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,663,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

DF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dean Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27). Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dean Foods Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Beringause bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dean Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dean Foods by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 23,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

