Debitum Network (DEB) Market Capitalization Achieves $15.68 Million

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Debitum Network has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Debitum Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00260425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.83 or 0.01306459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00021689 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00096006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000413 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official website is debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Debitum Network is blog.debitum.network.

Buying and Selling Debitum Network

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

