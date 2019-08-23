Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 1.1% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

NYSE DE traded down $6.95 on Friday, reaching $148.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,105. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

