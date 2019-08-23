Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Reduced by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 67.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,733,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,683,000 after buying an additional 1,497,433 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,713,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,694,000 after buying an additional 1,043,039 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 47.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,749,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,432,000 after buying an additional 886,561 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 16,471.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 296,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after buying an additional 294,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,229,000 after buying an additional 244,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $888,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares in the company, valued at $8,382,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.43. The company had a trading volume of 82,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $171.22. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

