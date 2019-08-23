Delphy One Day Trading Volume Tops $111,028.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $111,028.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. During the last week, Delphy has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00260982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.01300411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021728 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00095207 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,608,090 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

