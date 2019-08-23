DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Trading Up 5%

Shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) were up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28, approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3,604% from the average daily volume of 3 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

