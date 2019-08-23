Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR)’s share price was down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, approximately 15,336,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 12,583,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DNR shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $530.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 3.35.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $343.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christian S. Kendall acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,003,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,237.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 480,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,530,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Denbury Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,069,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 33,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

