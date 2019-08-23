Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.08

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE:DBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 69037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Designer Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Designer Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered Designer Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. TheStreet lowered Designer Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Designer Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Designer Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Designer Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.85% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $878.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Designer Brands Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 7,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $144,929.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne Zaiac sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $70,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,612 shares of company stock worth $1,536,418. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Designer Brands during the second quarter worth about $169,576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $129,662,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $34,342,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,105,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Designer Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $23,505,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

