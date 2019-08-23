Desire Hits Market Cap of $16,037.00 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $16,037.00 and approximately $2,577.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,419.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.84 or 0.01870914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.08 or 0.03006213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00722396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00799888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00067049 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00493806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00134826 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 9,663,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,063,981 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.