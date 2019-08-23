Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €120.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €143.37 ($166.71).

ETR CON opened at €108.92 ($126.65) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €132.57. Continental has a 12-month low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 12-month high of €186.10 ($216.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09.

Continental Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

