Deutsche Bank Increases Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $111.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.38.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $107.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.49 and a 200-day moving average of $93.96. The company has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $109.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $826,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,401,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,701 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,744. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in Medtronic by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.