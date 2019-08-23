Deutsche Bank Trims Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) Target Price to $60.00

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Dell in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:DELL opened at $49.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Dell has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 billion. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Allison Dew sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 181,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $9,488,625.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,599,179 shares of company stock worth $83,688,997. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell by 823.4% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Company Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

